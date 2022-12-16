In an effort to combat the impacts of drought and a thiamine deficiency affecting natural spawning and in-river production, the Feather River Fish Hatchery in Oroville has plans to increase its production of fall-run Chinook salmon in 2023 to approximately 9.5 million fish, officials with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife said Friday.

For the second year in a row, the Feather River Fish Hatchery will exceed its typical production quota of 6 million fall-run Chinook salmon, officials said. This effort is meant to help sustain California’s commercial and recreational salmon fisheries. The hatchery raised and released 8 million fall-run Chinook salmon smolts in 2022, according to officials.

