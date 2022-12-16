In an effort to combat the impacts of drought and a thiamine deficiency affecting natural spawning and in-river production, the Feather River Fish Hatchery in Oroville has plans to increase its production of fall-run Chinook salmon in 2023 to approximately 9.5 million fish, officials with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife said Friday.
For the second year in a row, the Feather River Fish Hatchery will exceed its typical production quota of 6 million fall-run Chinook salmon, officials said. This effort is meant to help sustain California’s commercial and recreational salmon fisheries. The hatchery raised and released 8 million fall-run Chinook salmon smolts in 2022, according to officials.
The hatchery, which is owned by the California Department of Water Resources and operated by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, is looking to produce about 8 million fall-run Chinook salmon smolts and 1.5 million fall-run Chinook salmon fingerlings in 2023 – a 3.5 million increase over typical production goals, officials said.
“With the combination of prolonged drought, low adult returns, and a thiamine deficiency impacting in-river production, we feel it’s extremely important to maximize the actions we have available to us in the hatcheries to help sustain this extremely important population of salmon,” Fish and Wildlife Fisheries Branch Chief Jay Rowan said in a statement.
According to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, the Feather River Fish Hatchery has collected 17 million fall-run Chinook salmon eggs to help meet elevated production goals – 2 million more eggs than the hatchery’s typical egg collection target.
“Approximately 11,000 adult, fall-run Chinook salmon returned to the hatchery in 2022, a significant, below-average return,” officials said. “Two million of the additional salmon smolts produced will be trucked to release sites in the San Pablo and San Francisco bays to maximize survival. Another 1.5 million of these additional fish will be released into the Feather River earlier in the season and at a smaller size than typical river releases. This is an experimental effort to take advantage of more favorable weather and river conditions in early spring.”
Officials said 25% of the fall-run Chinook salmon produced by the Feather River Fish Hatchery in 2023 will be marked and tagged so scientists can monitor the success of the releases.
“Releasing additional fall-run in both the Feather River and near San Francisco Bay will provide more salmon for harvest opportunities and for research,” Department of Water Resources State Water Project Assistant Deputy Director John Yarbrough said in a statement. “It’s critical that when we change strategies, even during drought, we have the tools in place to understand both the impacts and the benefits of these actions. Continuing to mark these fall-run and follow them throughout their lifecycle will give us the information necessary to inform future actions.”
Officials said the state’s Chinook salmon populations have suffered from a thiamine deficiency over the past few years. That deficiency is described as a lack of thiamine or Vitamin B1, which can cause death in both juvenile and adult fish.
“The thiamine deficiency has been linked to booming anchovy populations in the ocean and adult salmon feeding almost exclusively on anchovies compared to a more diverse diet of prey species,” officials said. “... Until there are changes in the ocean food web, thiamine deficiency will continue to be a problem for these fish.”