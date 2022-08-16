Chickens1.jpg

A mother hen guards her chicks while eating scraps in a Taco Bell parking lot in Yuba City.

 Shamaya Sutton/Appeal-Democrat

In March, the Sutter Animal Services Authority announced its Feathers to Farm Chicken Rehoming Program in an effort to mitigate Yuba City’s feral chicken population. 

This project involved capturing wild chickens, giving them health checks, and adopting them out to more suitable homes in rural areas and farms.

