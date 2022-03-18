“You’d be amazed to see how many people come take pictures of the chickens – you think they’d never seen a chicken,” Jeff Ball, who managed Family Barbers in the Raley’s Shopping Center in 2017, told the Appeal at the time. “Every morning you hear the cock-a-doodle-doo about 50 times a day.”
Those beloved, and to some despised, cock-a-doddle-doos are about to happen a lot less frequently thanks to a recent initiative announced by Sutter Animal Services Authority to rid the city of the roaming poultry problem.
This initiative, called the Feathers to Farms Chicken Rehoming Program, is a “local effort to relocate feral roosters, hens and chicks to healthy, suitable rural homes,” Sutter Animal Services Authority said.
The end goal of the program is to help minimize the feral chicken population in highly inhabited areas of the city. Sutter Animal Services Authority said it would like to see the amount of chickens brought to a manageable number in and around business districts that have said they have experienced “negative impacts of overpopulation and free-feeding.”
By significantly reducing the feral chicken population, businesses said they are hopeful that economic development and overall support will improve. During a recent city council meeting discussing the renewal of a two percent tax imposed on guests at area lodges for tourism marketing purposes, Lee Jones of The Harkey House spoke about how chickens have affected some in the lodging industry.
“I have had four guests come in who will no longer go to one of our motels because the chickens keep them up all night,” Jones said on Tuesday night. “Some of the issues were not us. Some of them are the chickens and you got to take a look at that. Meanwhile, I’m getting more guests, but I would rather share those guests with other good motels here.”
The Sutter Animal Services Authority said as part of its effort to de-chickenfy Yuba City, it will be humanely collecting the wild fowl and taking them to the authority for health checks. After they are deemed “healthy and adoptable,” the chickens will be placed for adoption and rehoming.
“Too many times our beloved Yuba City chickens are struck by vehicles and succumb to injuries they would not face if they were living in suitable rural environments,” Megan Anderson, manager of Sutter Animal Services Authority, said in a statement. “This is an animal rescue and preservation effort with an end goal to relocate feral fowl to area farms and ranches where livestock thrive, reducing the population with a compassionate humane approach.”
Along with unwelcome noises, the Sutter Animal Services Authority said some grocers and restaurants have “reported a sharp increase in pest activity that can be directly attributed to free-feeding.”
While free-feeding is illegal in Yuba City, some residents have continued to do so. The result is that along with chickens being fed close to these establishments, so are other animals such as rodents.
“Our property, which houses a food service establishment, has experienced first-hand the devastating impacts of free-feeding the feral chicken population,” Randy Bacchus, property manager for Gallelli Real Estate, said in a statement. “From a business perspective, it’s refreshing to see local leaders prioritizing the business community while mitigating the issue in a way that we can all support.”