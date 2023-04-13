The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) recently announced that low-interest federal disaster loans are currently available to California businesses and residents affected by the Mosquito Fire that occurred from Sept. 6 to Oct. 27, 2022.
Among the counties eligible for the assistance are Yuba and Sutter counties.
SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman said SBA acted under its own authority to declare a disaster in response to a request SBA received from California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s authorized representative, Nancy Ward, director of the California Office of Emergency Services, on April 3.
The other California counties in which assistance is available are El Dorado, Nevada, Placer, and Sacramento. In Nevada, Washoe County also is eligible for assistance.
“SBA’s mission-driven team stands ready to help California’s small businesses and residents impacted by the Mosquito Fire,” Guzman said in a statement. “We’re committed to providing federal disaster loans swiftly and efficiently, with a customer-centric approach to help businesses and communities recover and rebuild.”
According to the SBA, businesses of all sizes and private nonprofit organizations may borrow up to $2 million to repair or replace damaged or destroyed real estate, machinery and equipment, inventory, and other business assets. SBA also can lend additional funds to businesses and homeowners to help with the cost of improvements to protect, prevent or minimize the same type of disaster damage from occurring in the future.
“Low-interest federal disaster loans are available to businesses of all sizes, most private nonprofit organizations, homeowners and renters whose property was damaged or destroyed by this disaster,” SBA’s Director Tanya N. Garfield of the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Disaster Field Operations Center-West said in a statement. “Beginning Wednesday, April 5, SBA customer service representatives will be on hand at the … Disaster Loan Outreach Center to answer questions about SBA’s disaster loan program, explain the application process and help each individual complete their application.”
The Disaster Loan Outreach Center is located in the Roseville Plaza (former Starbucks location) at 415 Roseville Square in Roseville. It will be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. until April 18 and will serve those in all counties affected by the Mosquito Fire. No appointment is necessary.
“For small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture and most private nonprofit organizations of any size, SBA offers Economic Injury Disaster Loans to help meet working capital needs caused by the disaster. Economic injury assistance is available regardless of whether the business suffered any property damage,” officials said. “Disaster loans up to $200,000 are available to homeowners to repair or replace damaged or destroyed real estate. Homeowners and renters are eligible for up to $40,000 to repair or replace damaged or destroyed personal property.”
The SBA said available interest rates can be as low as 3.04% for businesses, 1.875% for private nonprofit organizations and 2.188% for homeowners and renters with terms up to 30 years. Loan amounts and terms are set by SBA and are based on each applicant’s financial condition.
Applicants can apply online, receive additional disaster assistance information and download applications at disasterloanassistance.sba.gov/ela/s/. Applicants may also call SBA’s Customer Service Center at 1-800-659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information on SBA disaster assistance. For people who are deaf, hard of hearing, or have a speech disability, dial 7-1-1 to access telecommunications relay services. Completed applications should be mailed to U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX 76155.
The deadline to apply for property damage is June 5. The deadline to apply for economic injury is Jan. 4, 2024.