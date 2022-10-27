Officials with the U.S. Department of Justice said that Assistant U.S. Attorney Kevin Khasigian will serve as the election officer for the Eastern District of California – which includes Yuba, Sutter and Colusa counties – in support of the department’s nationwide Election Day Program for the Nov. 8 general election.

The department said the district election officer is responsible for overseeing the Eastern District’s handling of complaints of election fraud and voting rights abuses in consultation with the Justice Department in Washington, D.C.

Tags

Recommended for you