President Joe Biden recently issued a major disaster declaration for Merced, Sacramento and Santa Cruz counties following the severe winter storms, flooding, landslides, and mudslides that began in California on Dec. 27, 2022.

In accordance with this declaration, administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman announced that the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) would be offering low-interest federal disaster loans to affected businesses and residents in California.

Tags

Recommended for you