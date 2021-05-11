Congressman John Garamendi recently introduced legislation that would make available low-interest federal financing for reservoir and drought resiliency projects.
The bill, if approved, would amend the Water Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act of 2014 to make public water projects eligible for low-interest, longer-term federal loans from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency – instead of 35-year loan terms, the federal WIFIA financing would be for 55-year loan terms.
“This bipartisan legislation would unlock nearly $6 billion in low-interest federal financing for western water storage projects, including funds to build the off-stream Sites Reservoir in California’s northern Sacramento Valley,” Garamendi said in a press release. “We need all the federal and state resources we can get to meet California’s future water supply needs and achieve a truly drought-resilient water system capable of responding to the impacts of climate change.
Garamendi said it’s estimated that over $2.5 billion is needed in California to repair dams and nearly $51 billion is needed to provide reliable water supplies. Approximately $11.5 billion is available each year in low-interest federal financing from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s WIFIA loan program.
Sites Project Authority Board of Directors Chair Fritz Durst said the legislation would help drive down the cost of essential water infrastructure investments nationwide.
“This legislation will help make the Sites Project even more affordable, particularly for local, Sacramento Valley agriculture, significantly reducing the cost of water,” Durst said in a press release. “The annual debt service savings generated by the bill will also help spur additional local investments in other essential water infrastructure projects nationwide.”