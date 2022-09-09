A 41-year-old Marysville man was indicted by a federal grand jury on Thursday on seven counts related to trafficking methamphetamine and heroin in Sutter, Sacramento, and Placer counties.

The counts against Sanit Khamthong, 41, of Marysville, include conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute heroin and methamphetamine, three counts of distribution of methamphetamine, two counts of distribution of heroin, and possession with intent to distribute heroin, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced.

