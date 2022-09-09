A 41-year-old Marysville man was indicted by a federal grand jury on Thursday on seven counts related to trafficking methamphetamine and heroin in Sutter, Sacramento, and Placer counties.
The counts against Sanit Khamthong, 41, of Marysville, include conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute heroin and methamphetamine, three counts of distribution of methamphetamine, two counts of distribution of heroin, and possession with intent to distribute heroin, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced.
Court documents show that between May and August, Khamthong conspired with others to acquire methamphetamine and heroin and distribute it in Sutter, Sacramento, and Placer counties. According to officials, a law enforcement officer conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle that Khamthong was driving on Aug. 29. The officer allegedly located a gallon-size bag of heroin in Khamthong’s pants.
Those who helped in the investigation of the case are the Drug Enforcement Administration; the Federal Bureau of Investigation; the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; the U.S. Forest Service; the Bureau of Land Management; the U.S. Postal Inspection Service; the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office; the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office; the Yuba City Police Department; the Marysville Police Department; and the California Highway Patrol.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Alstyn Bennett is prosecuting the case, officials said.
“If convicted, Khamthong faces a maximum statutory penalty of 40 years in prison and a $5 million fine. Any sentence, however, would be determined at the discretion of the court after consideration of any applicable statutory factors and the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, which take into account a number of variables,” officials said in a statement. “The charges are only allegations; the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.”