A federal judge recently ordered the National Marine Fisheries Service (NMFS) to update the court on a 2014 decision it issued, which overturned a previous biological decision involving two Yuba County dams – Englebright and Daguerre Point.
The latest order issued by Judge John Mendez of the U.S. District Court, Eastern District of California, stems from a lawsuit filed by Friends of the River against NMFS, which argued the Endangered Species Act required the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (agency that oversees the dams) and the NMFS to analyze and mitigate impacts on protected fish species (spring-run Chinook salmon, steelhead trout, and green sturgeon) resulting from the existence of the two debris dams located along the Yuba River.
“Although NMFS has known since the 9th Circuit's ruling in October 2019 that it has to make a decision about whether to issue new Endangered Species Act regulations for the Corps’ Yuba River dams, NMFS has continually delayed doing so. On (Feb. 1) Judge Mendez said the delay could no longer go on indefinitely,” said Friends of the River Executive Director Eric Wesselman in a press release.
Mendez ordered NMFS and the Corps to tell the court whether they have decided to provide a more reasoned explanation of the 2014 decision or whether NMFS will issue a new biological opinion. If in the next 10 days they still haven’t decided, the court asked them to provide an estimate of when that decision would be made.
The judge’s order followed a letter sent by Friends of the River, the South Yuba River Citizens League, and 12 coalition partners urging NMFS to take action on the Corps’ Yuba River dams and craft a watershed-wide solution to the issues highlighted in the lawsuit. The letter requested a new biological decision, presenting evidence that harm caused by the dams, compounded by the impacts of climate change, has led to a dramatic decrease in Yuba River fish populations.
“Friends of the River and SYRCL hope this letter, which summarizes close to 20 years of conversations, lawsuits, and comment letters, will make clear the need for NMFS and the Corps to comply with their legal obligations for the lower Yuba,” said SYRCL Executive Director Melinda Booth in a press release.
Representatives from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers did not respond for comment.
Background
Both Englebright Dam and Daguerre Point Dam retain millions of cubic yards of mining debris left over from the Gold Rush, preventing the material from contaminating the Yuba, Feather and Sacramento rivers.
Following a consultation with the Corps, NMFS issued a jeopardy opinion in 2012 claiming the federally-owned dams were jeopardizing the existence of threatened species. The Yuba Water Agency filed a lawsuit to challenge the decision, and the court agreed, directing the two federal agencies to complete a new consultation.
In 2014, NMFS issued a new biological opinion that was counter to their previous determination. Two years later, Friends of the River challenged the decision through its own lawsuit, which led to the court in October 2019 ordering NMFS to provide a reasonable explanation why it changed its opinion.
Yuba Water stated that the agency intervened in the lawsuit to protect its ability to deliver water in the community and generate hydroelectric power, as well as to protect its financial investments in reducing flood risk and improving fish habitat.
In addition to the agency’s motion asking the court to require NMFS to provide an explanation within 45 days, it requested the district court place a hold on the Friends of the River’s Endangered Species Act claims until after NMFS has provided the explanation – the original Friends of the River lawsuit argued that the Corps violated the Endangered Species Act’s prohibition on “take” of threatened fish species, which can include harming or harassing a protected species.
“For decades, we’ve been working on habitat enhancement on the lower Yuba River. We’ve spent tens of millions of dollars trying to improve conditions for salmon and steelhead,” said Willie Whittlesey, general manager of the Yuba Water Agency.
“This case is an unfortunate distraction – keeping everyone from focusing on what the species really need, which is improved habitat on the lower Yuba River. That said, with the change in administration at the federal level, we understand the need for the incoming leadership at the Fisheries Service to have time to thoroughly review and understand this complicated legal case, to engage with the Corps and make an informed decision and not be rushed to action.”