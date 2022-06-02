The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) is set to host a community open house Tuesday in Live Oak in an effort to seek public comments about proposed alternatives for a long-term safety project on State Highway 99 in the Lomo Railroad Crossing area between Yuba City and Live Oak.
“Community members can view displays with project alternatives and review maps and other materials, including a draft environmental document. Caltrans staff members will be available to answer questions and receive comments from the public,” Caltrans said in a statement. “Caltrans is exploring various alternatives for a long-term $12 million safety project to reduce the number and severity of collisions around the intersection of State Highway 99 and Live Oak Boulevard/Encinal Road in the Lomo Crossing area.”
The outdoor event slated for Tuesday will be from 5:30-7 p.m. at the Lomo Cold Storage facility at 6005 State Highway 99 in Live Oak.