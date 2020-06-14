The coronavirus pandemic will have an impact on people facing hunger across the country, including Yuba and Sutter counties, according to a new study by Feeding America, a hunger relief organization.
A report, “The Impact of the Coronavirus on Local Food Insecurity,” analyzes food insecurity rates for the overall population and for children by state, county and congressional district, according to a press release from the Yuba-Sutter Food Bank. Some of the findings:
-- Before the pandemic, 13,250 people (including 5,230 children) in Sutter County didn't have adequate access to nutritious food to live a healthy life, according to the news release.
The new study shows that the number is likely to grow by 5,370 (including 2,520 children), which means approximately 18,620 people (one in every five) may experience food insecurity in 2020, including 7,750 children (one in three).
-- In Yuba County, 10,870 people (including 4,450 children) didn't have adequate access to nutritious food to live a healthy life, according to the press release.
The study says that number could grow by 4,320 (including 2,140 children). That means approximately 15,190 (one in five people) may experience food insecurity in 2020, including 6,590 children (one in three children).
The analysis was conducted by building on the approach Feeding America used in two earlier briefs to predict changes to national food insecurity rates for the overall population and children in particular in response to changes to poverty and unemployment.
Michell Downing, interim CEO of the Yuba-Sutter Food Bank, said the food bank has increased their distribution sites, increased partnerships and relationships with agencies to try and get food to people in need.
She said they haven’t seen a shortage of supplies locally – they’ve received a number of donations from community members and organizations.
According to the press release, some of the key findings for Yuba-Sutter from this report regarding food insecurity include:
– Yuba-Sutter had relatively high rates of food insecurity before COVID-19 and the study shows Yuba-Sutter will continue to see an increase in the rate of food insecurity.
– As closures caused by the coronavirus lead to a rise in unemployment and poverty, more people will experience food insecurity.
– Households with children are more likely to be food insecure. In 2018, 9,680 children (one in three) in Yuba and Sutter counties lived in a food-insecure household.
The Yuba-Sutter Food Bank has responded to COVID-19 with increasing food distribution by working with schools and agencies, such as local food pantries and soup kitchen and implemented a Homebound Delivery program – in which food is delivered twice a week to the doorsteps of individuals who are the highest risk for serious illness associated with COVID-19 – including seniors and people with chronic illness.
Downing said the food bank recently received a grant from the Sutter Medical Foundation that’s supporting a fresh mobile pantry. One of their refrigerated trucks will be stocked with produce that will go to senior complexes and apartments and deliver the produce.
“The food bank is for anyone that needs food,” Downing said. “... The food bank is a community resource, so if they’re having to choose to pay their rent before they feed their family, we’re here to help. We’re a community resource and we want to help.”