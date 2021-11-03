Due to a global chip shortage, many people have been placed on long waiting lists to be able to obtain the car they desire.
Air Force veteran Tony Bevacqua was on a list hoping to receive a brand new 2022 Stingray C8 Corvette by his 90th birthday next October.
“Tony told me he would like to have it before his 90th birthday,” said J Park, general sales manager for Wheeler Chevrolet Cadillac in Yuba City. “I beat his birthday because with the allocations and the way it is with the factory, if I didn’t bump him, I would have been lucky to get him a Corvette by next year, but like I said, I bumped him a little bit because of his stature and who he is.”
Bevacqua is a known and respected veteran in the area. In 2019, Bevacqua was inducted into the Nevada Aerospace Hall of Fame for his service flying U-2 planes during his Air Force career. At 24, he became the youngest pilot to fly a U-2 and received the Distinguished Flying Cross, an award given to an enlisted person who displays heroism or an extraordinary achievement in aerial flight. While stationed at Beale Air Force Base, Bevacqua flew SR-71 reconnaissance planes for seven years.
“He does a lot for the veterans here locally,” said Park. “I appreciate that, being a fellow veteran myself. We do a lot with Beale and for years and years, he has donated his time, his money, his efforts to the local community. So, why not give something back? Why not do something that I could control and help, and this was something that I could do and I did it.”
After retiring from the Air Force in 1973, Bevacqua became a frequent speaker, fundraiser and social organizer for Beale. He also served on the Beale Military Liaison Council (BMLC) as a committee member and chairman, and is still a member of it today. It was through the BMLC where Bevacqua and Park began their relationship and have now known each other for about 20 years.
“He’s not your average person,” said Park. “Knowing his history with the Air Force and being one of the very few people who have flown the SR-71. He’s also very outspoken and part of community groups like Rotary, so I wanted to make sure he’s taken care of because he deserves this.”
Park was able to bump Bevacqua up the list of buyers through a special request he was able to make to the Chevrolet division of General Motors Co. According to Park, there were dozens of requests from customers for the similar model. In fact, Park said there were more requests than in previous years.
“J Park is an amazing guy,” said Bevacqua. “He kind of surprised me that he was going to get it this quick and that was very nice, very nice. People already know they have to stand in long lines to even order one today.”
Bevacqua described the 2022 Stingray C8 as one of his dream cars and said it sounded great the moment he turned the engine on. Bevacqua has been a part of several auto clubs and has owned other Corvettes throughout the years.
With about 490 horsepower available, the newly designed Corvette is the first ever mid-engine Corvette and, according to Park, has such a high demand that even people out of town have called to order the car. Some of the largest dealerships could not secure the C8, said Park. The 2022 Stingray C8 can go from 0-60 mph in under three seconds and has a top speed of 194 mph, said Park.
“Well, they sure take care of this veteran, and I appreciate it, so I try to do the same for them,” said Bevacqua.
Diane Bevacqua, Tony Bevacqua’s wife, said her husband underwent two surgeries this summer and was not sure he was going to be well enough to drive his Corvette, but due to his recovered health, he is now well enough and is very excited to drive his new car.
“He’s had lots of Corvettes in the past, but this one looks more special than any of the others that I can remember,” said Diane Bevacqua.
Tony and Diane Bevacqua were both married to previous spouses for over 50 years before they passed away, she said.
“My previous husband was a tanker pilot, and of course Tony was an SR-71 pilot, so we were all stationed at Beale and lived on the same street. So life just kind of led us together,” said Diane Bevacqua. “We’ve been married seven years. He absolutely deserves this and he and his friends will just be so pleased to have that car in our midst.”