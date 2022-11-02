The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) announced recently that it will waive day-use fees at more than 2,850 recreation areas nationwide in observance of Veterans Day on Nov. 11.
The practice of waiving fees on Veterans Day began in 2006.
“The waiver covers fees for boat launch ramps and swimming beaches,” officials said. “The waiver does not apply to camping and camping-related services, or fees for specialized facilities (group picnic shelters) and events. Other agencies that manage recreation areas on USACE lands are encouraged, but not required, to offer the waiver in the areas that they manage.”
The USACE Sacramento District has 10 lake and river projects in California. They include:
– Black Butte Lake near Orland
– Englebright Lake near Marysville
– Martis Creek Lake near Truckee
– New Hogan Lake near Valley Springs
– Stanislaus River Parks near Oakdale
– Eastman and Hensley Lakes near Madera
– Pine Flat Lake near Fresno
– Lake Kaweah near Visalia
– Success Lake near Porterville
