WASHINGTON — Dianne Feinstein, who has been absent from the U.S. Senate for weeks due to illness, needs to make a decision soon about her fate if she doesn’t recover enough to return for key votes in the closely divided chamber, Sen. Amy Klobuchar said.

“We are going to need her vote on the Senate floor eventually,” Klobuchar said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week.” Specifically, the Minnesota Democrat cited the debt ceiling crisis.

