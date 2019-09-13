BOSTON – Actress Felicity Huffman was sentenced Friday to 14 days in prison for paying to rig her daughter's university entrance exams, a narrow victory for prosecutors in the college admissions case who wanted a heavier penalty but argued that some amount time behind bars for Huffman and other wealthy parents can be "the only leveler" against their money and influence.
In ordering her to prison, U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani rejected pleas from Huffman, 56, and her attorney that she be spared incarceration.
The judge also ordered Huffman to pay a $30,000 fine and serve 250 hours of community service. After her two weeks in custody, Huffman must spend a year under the supervision of probation officials.
"I accept the court's decision today without reservation," Huffman said in a written statement. "I broke the law. I have admitted that, and I pleaded guilty to this crime. There are no excuses or justifications for my actions. Period."
Huffman, who was accompanied in court by her husband, actor William H. Macy, added, "My hope now is that my family, my friends and my community will forgive me for my actions." Macy was not charged in the scheme.
Friday's sentencing hearing in Boston capped months of embarrassing scrutiny for the "Desperate Housewives" star, whose reputation in Hollywood as a down-to-earth anti-diva has been tarnished by the revelation she paid $15,000 to William "Rick" Singer, a college admissions consultant who preyed on his wealthy clients' anxieties about getting their kids into top schools and their willingness to pay huge sums to access his illicit operation.
Huffman was one of 33 parents charged in March in a sweeping investigation into Singer's scheme. Some, like Huffman, were accused of paying Singer to boost their children's SAT and ACT scores. Others were alleged to have paid larger, six-figure sums to slip their children into elite schools – Yale, Stanford, Georgetown, the University of California, Los Angeles and the University of Southern California, among others – as purported athletic recruits for sports they didn't play.
In an emotional, last-ditch plea for leniency, Huffman addressed Talwani on Friday in a courtroom filled with family, friends, and journalists. Huffman began by apologizing for her actions and described to the judge what she was thinking on the Saturday morning two years earlier when she drove her daughter to a SAT testing site in West Hollywood, where Singer had planted an accomplice who would correct wrong answers the girl made on her exam.
Her daughter was nervous, Huffman recalled, and asked if they could get ice cream afterward.
"I thought to myself, 'Turn around. Turn around. Just turn around,'" Huffman said, breaking into tears. "And to my eternal shame, I didn't."