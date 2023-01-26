The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) recently delivered preliminary flood maps for the cities of Colusa and Williams as well as the unincorporated areas of Colusa County.
According to a release issued by FEMA, the maps identify revised flood hazards along the Sacramento River, Stone Corral Creek near Maxwell, Salt Creek at Williams and two reaches of Elk Creek.
“The new maps will help building officials, contractors and homeowners make effective mitigation decisions, thereby contributing to safer and more disaster resilient communities,” FEMA said.
Through April 26, there will be a 90-day appeal period before new Flood Insurance Rate Maps (FIRMs) go into effect, according to the federal agency, and residents or businesses with supporting technical and scientific information, such as detailed hydraulic or hydrologic data, can appeal the flood risk information on the preliminary maps during this time.
“Flood hazards are dynamic and change frequently for many reasons, including weather patterns, erosion and community development,” FEMA said. “Officials from FEMA, Colusa County and the cities of Colusa and Williams worked together to provide updated information that accurately reflects the flood risk. These changes may also affect future building standards or insurance requirements.”
The local mapping project is part of a national effort led by FEMA to increase local knowledge of flood risks and support action to address and reduce the effects of flooding.
“FEMA encourages residents to review the preliminary flood maps to learn about local flood risks, potential future flood insurance requirements and identify any concerns or questions about the information provided,” FEMA officials said.
FEMA officials said the risk of flooding affects almost every corner of the nation and, in total, 98% of counties have experienced a flood event – making flooding the most common and widespread of all weather-related disasters.
For more information regarding flooding in Colusa, call Colusa City Manager Jesse Cain at 530-458-4740 or email citymanager@cityofcolusa.com.
For more information regarding flooding in Williams, call Katheryn Ramsaur, administrative assistant for the Williams Planning Department, at 530-235-3279 or email kramsaur@cityofwilliams.org.