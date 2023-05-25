Starting on July 1, the The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will suspend processing two types of flood map revision requests in 38 California counties, including those in the Yuba, Sutter and Colusa counties.

The “pause,” FEMA said, will affect requests for Letters of Map Revision Based on Fill (LOMR-F) and Conditional Letters of Map Revision Based on Fill (CLOMR-F). Officials said the suspension will remain in effect until FEMA formally consults with the National Marine Fisheries Service and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, as required by the Endangered Species Act of 1973.

