As Women’s History Month approaches its final week, there’s time enough to feature another female business owner known as Jordan Lynn.
Lynn is the founder and owner of Alpha Athletics Academy in Yuba City. Alpha Athletics caters to a large demographic of local women, many of whom started with Lynn back in 2019 while she was still operating out of her garage.
“The reason I opened Alpha is to set a great example of leadership for my now 9-year-old son,” said Lynn. “I have been a single mother since the day he was born and it’s important for me to show him the power of hard work and hustle.”
As a Sutter County transplant from Boston, Lynn said she has no local relatives apart from her mother and that her business has given her the opportunity to craft her own special family.
Lynn grew up a very athletic person and knew she wanted to carry that aspect of her life into the future. As a college athlete, she pursued soccer and even weightlifting and credits her coaches for being a great source of inspiration.
“They left a really big impact on me, especially as a coach myself now,” said Lynn.
Lynn had previously been working as a manager for the Yuba City Racquet & Health Club, but a major car accident in 2018 left her on disability for nine consecutive months. While she recovered from her injuries, Lynn continued to evaluate her life goals, which ultimately led to her decision to start a business.
“I sat there, bedridden, and thought about how I could never have to go back to working for anyone ever again,” said Lynn thoughtfully. “I knew I wanted to continue doing what I was doing at the gym, but I wanted to do it on my terms.”
Once she recovered enough to resume her activities, Lynn got to work establishing a workout regimen from home.
“I had a couple clients from Racquet Club who still wanted to do training,” explained Lynn.
“Then it started growing really big really fast and soon we were looking for a new location.”
Alpha Athletics’ first commercial location was near the end of Plumas Street, next to Stay Faded Barber Lounge in Yuba City. Just three months after moving in, Lynn said her clientele numbers were spilling out into the street. Another gym owner contacted Lynn and gave her a new tip on a property off Gray Avenue in Yuba City. She quickly snagged this opportunity up and called it “home” until this past January.
“That’s where we really grew and became established,” said Lynn. “And from there, we’ve seen a lot of big transformations with our members.”
But the business’s growth pattern continued, sending Lynn out once again in search of a new location with ample space and better parking. One of Lynn’s clients just so happened to be the wife of Brett Joerger, CEO of Westhaven Power in Yuba City. This client suggested that Lynn look at one of Westhaven’s local storage warehouses and see if it could be remodeled into a gym.
“It took us 12 days, we did everything in those 12 days and honestly it looks better than I could have imagined,” said Lynn.
Alpha Athletics opened at its new location on March 13, followed by a St. Patrick’s Day themed ribbon cutting event on March 17. This highly attended event was graced with some of the area’s top-rated food trucks and the presence of local leaders such as Sutter County Board of Supervisors Chair Karm Bains and Yuba City Mayor Wade Kirchner.
Alpha Athletics Academy is now located at 800 N. Gate Dr. in Yuba City, a place Lynn hopes will serve them for at least the next five to 10 years. The Alpha Athletics motto is “strong, not skinny,” and its current teaching staff are listed as Claudia Barajas, Arielle Mendez, and Megan Wirrig.
“We’re open to anyone wanting to better themselves,” said Lynn. “I don’t do contracts. I don’t hold any payment methods. I trust my clients to come back month to month and we currently have a 93% retention rate.”
For more information about classes, schedules and tuition rates, look for Alpha Athletics Academy on social media, email alphaacademyyc@gmail.com, or call 530-321-2084.