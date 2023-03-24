Alpha1.jpg

Jordan Lynn, center, is pictured during a workout regimen at Alpha Athletics Academy in Yuba CIty, a gym she opened in 2019.

 Courtesy of Jordan Lynn

As Women’s History Month approaches its final week, there’s time enough to feature another female business owner known as Jordan Lynn. 

Lynn is the founder and owner of Alpha Athletics Academy in Yuba City. Alpha Athletics caters to a large demographic of local women, many of whom started with Lynn back in 2019 while she was still operating out of her garage. 

Tags

Recommended for you