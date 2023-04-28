After forcing action last week on bills that seek to address the fentanyl crisis affecting thousands of Californians, backers of those bills were somewhat successful after a special public safety hearing Thursday in the Legislature.
Earlier last week, a rally was held at the state Capitol in Sacramento to highlight several bills that seek to increase penalties or expand treatment for fentanyl-related incidents. A group of Republicans and moderate Democrats in the Assembly, including James Gallagher, R-Yuba City, essentially forced a hearing on Thursday to debate those bills after Republicans threatened to force a vote on the Assembly floor.
On Thursday during the special Assembly Public Safety Committee hearing, just four proposed bills were passed.
According to CalMatters, the four bills that passed include AB 33, which seeks to establish a task force to address fentanyl addiction and overdoses; AB 474, which seeks to prioritize cooperation between state and local law enforcement to crack down on fentanyl trafficking; AB 675, which seeks to make it illegal to carry a gun while in possession of fentanyl; and AB 701, which seeks to increase fines for dealers by putting fentanyl in the same category as heroin and cocaine.
The three bills that stalled on Thursday include AB 367, which sought to add sentencing enhancements for those who seriously injure or kill through fentanyl poisoning; AB 955, which sought to increase penalties for dealers who sell fentanyl over social media; and AB 1058, which sought to increase penalties for those possessing a large amount of fentanyl, according to CalMatters.
The hesitance of some Democratic lawmakers in passing the bills has been attributed to fears of repeating mistakes of the past, including the devastating effects of the war on drugs on marginalized communities.
Public Safety Committee Chair Reggie Jones-Sawyer, a Los Angeles Democrat, previously announced in March that the committee would put a hold on all fentanyl-related measures. In making that decision, Jones-Sawyer said the bills were “duplicative efforts” and “temporary solutions” that provided no “rational solutions at all,” CalMatters reported.
“I was a mortician during the crack cocaine crisis,” Jones-Sawyer said. “I’m not a mortician right now because of the crack cocaine crisis. … Our communities were decimated by the War on Drugs.”
According to the U.S. Department of Justice, anti-drug crime acts in the 1980s that included a mandatory minimum penalty structure for possession with intent to distribute powder cocaine and crack cocaine ultimately led to a “discriminatory effect” in their application, statistical evidence showed.
“The focus should be on causation, prevention and treatment,” Sen. Steven Bradford, D-Gardena, said during a recent hearing, the Orange County Register reported. “We’ve seen this movie before. In the ’80s and ’90s, with mass incarceration … thousands of Black and Brown people doing life in prison for selling an ounce of cocaine where no one lost their lives.”
Gallagher, however, pushed back on the idea that these bills would mirror previous efforts, saying that the bills did not seek to criminalize addiction or return to another ‘war on drugs.’”
“Despite all the talk, the extremist legislators who opposed these bills guaranteed that innocent Californians will continue to die, victims of drug dealers profiting off poisoning our communities,” Gallagher said.
“We truly believe that this committee is out of touch with the public and not representative of the bipartisan group of legislators who have been trying for years to make a meaningful impact on the fentanyl epidemic,” said Chief Alex Gammelgard, president of California Police Chiefs, the Orange County Register reported.
The California Department of Public Health said that based on preliminary 2021 data, there were 6,843 opioid-related overdose deaths in the state. Of those deaths, 5,722 were related to fentanyl.
In 2021, there were 224 fentanyl-related overdose deaths among teens, ages 15-19 years old, in California, the department said. According to provisional data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 71,000 people died from synthetic opioid-related drug overdoses in the U.S. in 2021.