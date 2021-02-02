Ten people allegedly involved in a drug trafficking organization were indicted recently by a federal grand jury, charging them with fentanyl trafficking and other related offenses.
Most of the individuals arrested in the case were from the Sacramento area, though the case had ties to the Yuba-Sutter area, with agencies like the Yuba-Sutter Narcotic and Gang Enforcement Task Force (NET-5) and the Yuba City Police Department assisting with the investigation.
“NET-5 provided surveillance, intelligence and served search and arrest warrants in the culmination of this investigation,” said Michael Johnson, commander of NET-5. “Even though the main suspects were from out of this area, their product was finding its way into our communities. Ultimately this case slowed the volume of dangerous fentanyl-laced pills entering the Yuba-Sutter area and broke up a large illegal pill distribution network in the North State.”
According to court documents, the drug trafficking organization was responsible for importing from Mexico and distributing in the United States tens of thousands of fentanyl-laced counterfeit oxycodone (M-30) pills, as well as cocaine and methamphetamine.
Law enforcement seized more than 20,000 pills during the investigation. Wiretapped calls indicated an awareness by at least some co-conspirators that the fentanyl pills had been responsible for multiple overdoses and overdose deaths in the region, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
Suspects indicted in the case included Jose Lopez-Zamora, 26; Leonardo Flores Beltran, 29; Christian Anthony Romero, 25; Joaquin Sotelo Valdez, 24; Sandro Escobedo, 32; Erika Zamora Rojo, 45; and Alejandro Tello, 22; all of Sacramento; as well as Jason Lee, 48, of Sparks, Nevada, and Rudi Flores, 27, of Manteca. They were charged with conspiracy to distribute fentanyl, cocaine, and methamphetamine, as well as either fentanyl distribution or possession with intent to distribute fentanyl. Jose Aguilar Saucedo, 22, of Sacramento, was charged with three counts of fentanyl distribution.
Johnson said NET-5 agents became aware of a large amount of Fentanyl-laced pills being distributed in the Yuba-Sutter area in 2020. The Drug Enforcement Administration was already investigating the drug trafficking organization when NET-5 had learned the source of the pills were coming from a criminal organization out of the Sacramento area and ultimately Mexico.
“Information provided by NET-5 proved to be vital and key to furthering this investigation,” he said. “NET-5 was asked to join the investigation.”
Other entities involved in the investigation included Homeland Security Investigations, the Federal Bureau of Investigation; the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; the U.S. Marshals Service; the U.S. Postal Inspection Service; the California Highway Patrol; the Butte Interagency Narcotics Task Force; the Tri-County Drug Enforcement Team; the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department; the Sacramento Police Department; the Roseville Police Department; the Manteca Police Department; and the West Sacramento Police Department.
If convicted, Aguilar Saucedo faces a maximum statutory penalty of 40 years in prison. The other defendants face a maximum statutory penalty of life in prison – any sentence would be determined at the discretion of the court. Assistant U.S. Attorney David W. Spencer is prosecuting the case.