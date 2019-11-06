For the last 10 or 12 years, Doug True has been attending the local Festival of Gems and Minerals with a resin cast of a Tyrannosaurus Rex skull.
True said the skull was found in Montana in 1997 and he helped dig it up.
The actual skull is about 97 percent complete and weighs more than 3,000 pounds.
“We have a cast of his head and take it around to different shows,” said True, who attends about eight or 10 shows each year.
He said since his father used to be a professor at UC Davis, they got to know the people in the region and so he continues to come back to help teach children about earth sciences.
“The skull helps promote and bring kids interested in the earth sciences,” True said. “... Kids love dinosaurs.”
Karen Horita, show chairperson and treasurer of the Sutter Buttes Gem and Mineral Society, said there will be about 15 different vendors with every gem and mineral people could imagine.
“Most often times, it’s the same people that come every year,” Horita said. “... They look forward to it.”
She said the vendors will teach attendees about the items they have and teach children who attend. Along with the T-rex skull cast, there will also be a vendor with space rocks and meteorites.
There will also be someone who teaches people how to wire wrap jewelry, she said.
The event will also feature a raffle, silent auction, kids’ table and door prizes.
The 28th annual Festival of Gems and Minerals will begin on Saturday 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and continue Sunday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. The free event will be at the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds in Franklin Hall, 442 Franklin Ave., Yuba City. There is no charge for parking.