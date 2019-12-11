After a cancellation, the Williams Community Church is keeping the holiday lights on with their revived rendition of the Williams Starry Night Festival of Lights.
The event will be held on Saturday in the Town Square Plaza located on the corner of E and Seventh streets in Williams from 4-8 p.m.
“In month we were able to pull this off!” said Mayra Cortez, Festival of Lights committee member. “We got a lot done.”
The event will feature a tree lighting ceremony, a parade and over 20 vendors with everything from food and warm drinks to quilts, crafts and community information.
Cortez said vendors are still being accepted so that number is expected to grow in the next few days leading up to the event.
Santa will also be on hand from 4:30-6 p.m. to take photos with attendees.
About 20 floats will depart from Reddinger Park, located at the corner of Ninth and F streets, at 7 p.m. for a parade of lights that will travel east on F Street and make a left on Seventh Street and another left on E Street before disbanding on 12th Street around 8 p.m.
“Our citizens and non-Williams citizens have really shown so much support and interest in this event,” said Cortez.