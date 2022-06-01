With several key races on the ballot for both Yuba and Sutter counties, election officials reported that the amount of ballots received for the June 7 direct primary election are far less than the recent gubernatorial recall election.
Even though voters have had their ballots for several weeks now, only a small percentage have actually turned them in.
According to a recent report by ABC10, only about eight percent of all registered California voters had turned in their ballots.
“Our tracker is kind of struggling to hit the 2 million mark right now. We’re at 1.7 million, probably tomorrow we’ll be around 1.9 million ballots that have been returned,” political data analyst Paul Mitchell told ABC10.
Mitchell said at the same point for the recall election of California Gov. Gavin Newsom, there were about 6 million ballots returned. In Yuba and Sutter counties, that same trend has played out.
In Yuba County, 2,970 ballots were returned as of Tuesday, Yuba County Clerk Donna Hillegass said. During the same point of the gubernatorial recall election, about 8,600 ballots had been returned.
In Sutter County, 5,816 ballots were returned as of Wednesday, compared to 16,817 at the same point during the recall election, Sutter County Clerk Donna Johnston said.
“At this time in the recall election, we had received 32 percent of ballots issued, compared to only 11 percent. Quite a difference,” Johnston said in an email. “If voter patterns are similar for this election, the total turnout would be approximately 25 percent of eligible Sutter County voters who are electing candidates in local races. Total turnout for the 2018 Gubernatorial in Sutter was 47 percent however there were seven measures on the ballot. There are no measures on the ballot for June 7.”
While primary and non-presidential elections tend to have lower numbers of voter turnout, this year had the potential to buck that trend with each registered California voter receiving a ballot in the mail.
“But, you can’t, you know, create enthusiasm just out of whole cloth. If the candidates aren’t interesting, if the voters are kind of tuned out of politics right now, if they’re looking at the ballot and saying, ‘I don’t even know who some of these challengers are,’ then maybe there’s not a lot of reason to vote,” Mitchell said. “… When you see a low-turnout election, the first thing you should be thinking is, ‘That’s probably not an electorate that’s really reflective of the total state’s population.’”
For those who prefer to vote in person, Hillegass wanted to remind voters that they “should take the ballot they received in the mail with them to surrender at the poll site.”
To find your polling location in Yuba County, visit www.yuba.org/election. For more information about Sutter County elections, visit https://tinyurl.com/33j4rvck.
Hillegass said mail-in ballots must be postmarked on or before Election Day and received within seven days after Election Day to be considered valid. For those in Yuba County who would rather hand-in a ballot in person, she said ballots can be dropped off at the Yuba County Elections Office, any California polling site or any official drop box by 8 p.m. on Election Day.
Those running for local contested races in Sutter and Yuba counties include:
Sutter County
– Dan Flores and Courtney Ortega for Sutter County Board of Supervisors District Two
– Amanda Hopper and Jennifer Dupre for Sutter County District Attorney
Yuba County
– Andy Vasquez, Eric Mallow and Kristopher Kramer for Yuba County Board of Supervisors District One
– Jon Messick, Zachary Cross and Bob Bagley for Yuba County Board of Supervisors District Five
– Donna Hillegass and Tambra Courtright for Yuba County Clerk
– Francisco Reveles and Anna M Meyerpeter-Newman for Yuba County Superintendent of Schools
– Brent Hastey and Wayne Bishop for Yuba Water Agency, South Division