A Sutter County woman charged as an accessory to murder waived her right to a preliminary hearing during a pre-preliminary hearing Wednesday in Sutter County Superior Court.
Shannon M. Johnson, 38, is suspected of being an accessory after the fact. Her fiance, Jesus Perez, 39, was found guilty Oct. 31 for the first-degree murder of Paramjit Singh Randhawa, 61, Yuba City. He faces up to life in prison and will be sentenced Jan. 13 at 9 a.m.
Johnson was arrested July 19 after detectives determined she was withholding information about the murder investigation, according to a Sutter County Sheriff’s press release.
According to Appeal-Democrat records, Johnson called police on May 25 to report a man down in an almond orchard with a gunshot wound to the head near the 11000 block of Meyers Road. She said she saw a blue vehicle in the area but wasn’t sure if it was related to the shooting.
Johnson will be arraigned on information Jan. 8 at 9 a.m.