A local artist-run gallery, Four Fourteen, is planning to open a new art exhibition called “Wall Hangings” next week in downtown Marysville.
Organizers say “Wall Hangings” is a group of artwork that collectively contributes to conversations about fiber art. The works that will be included incorporate making processes such as weaving, sewing, dyeing, quilting and crochet.
The exhibition will feature artwork by artists Arezoo Bharthania, Sarah Cabigas, Devan Carpentier, Julia Couzens, Rachel Emenaker, Dawn Ertl, Hannah Hughes and Tina Linville.
“This exhibition is in dialogue with art conversations of the past half century that consider the rich tactile and contemplative value that textiles can bring to the critical context of the gallery,” Linville said in a press release. “The historic exhibition ‘Wall Hangings,’ the namesake for this show, was produced by the Museum of Modern Art in 1969 and was an early example of curators making the case for textiles as art. This was the first time that the museum reserved its best art galleries for fiber artworks rather than relegating all textile based artwork to sideline galleries used for so called lower status objects and artifacts deemed as craft.”
The public is invited to attend the free exhibition, which opens May 25 and will be on display until July 3. The gallery is located at 414 Fourth St., Marysville. Viewing can be done during gallery hours on Fridays from 2-5 p.m. or Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Viewing appointments can also be scheduled by emailing fourfourteengallery@gmail.com.