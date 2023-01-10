With fiber internet expansion coming to areas such as Yuba City and Marysville, fiber internet service provider Race Communications will hold a town hall tonight to answer questions and promote the benefit of fiber-optic internet and other related services.
In 2021 and 2022, leaders in Yuba City and Marysville approved agreements to bring a citywide fiber-optic network to each city at no cost, thanks to a deal with SiFi Networks.
SiFi Networks is an international fiber-optic network developer that funds, builds and operates community-wide networks that enable internet service providers to deliver fast internet, video and phone services.
“Staff recommends implementing the Agreement with SiFi as a privately funded and managed citywide fiber network aligns with Council’s goals for Infrastructure and economic Development and is a significant opportunity for strengthening the City’s ability to retain and attract businesses, jobs, and private investment,” a Marysville city staff report previously said in 2022. “There is no cost to the City for the implementation of this system in that it is privately funded. SiFi Networks Yuba City LLC will pay the City up to $60,000 per year to assist with the review and processing of SiFi’s permit applications.”
In September 2021, the Yuba City City Council approved a similar project.
“We are excited to offer a fiber-optic network solution to our community via SiFi Networks. This is an important step for the future growth and prosperity for our residents and businesses,” Yuba City Councilmember Marc Boomgaarden said in a statement at the time. “Through this partnership, we ensure that Yuba City is leading on the technological forefront and providing the necessary infrastructure for our citizens and economy to thrive well into the future.”
In the agreements, SiFi will “own and maintain the backbone infrastructure” and will lease the fiber lines that will run through every street to internet service providers who will be able to offer the service to customers.
One of those providers, Race Communications, is now reaching out to potential customers through what it calls a Gigafy Sutter Town Hall that is scheduled from 5:30-7 p.m. tonight at the Sutter Youth Organization, located at 7740 Butte House Rd. in Sutter.
Jessica Helmick, a marketing manager for Race Communications, said the company is holding the town hall in an effort to explain services and encourage members of the community to speak with Race Communications staff.
“Our fiber-to-the-home network will provide additional opportunities to residents and businesses throughout the city,” Helmick said in an email. “With better infrastructure in place, we believe that we will see significant improvements in education, telehealth, and remote work for residents. As part of our process, we will be hosting our Town Hall event to explain our services and how they can help the people of Sutter in their day-to-day life. We encourage all members of the community to attend and engage with the Race team.”
Helmick said internet, telephone and TV services are currently available in Sutter and will be released in Yuba City, Marysville and Olivehurst by the end of 2023.
“Our expansion has been championed by the county in an effort to expand broadband availability to residents,” Helmick said.
Along with Yuba City and Marysville, SiFi Networks is also expanding its reach in areas such as Linda, Olivehurst and Plumas Lake. Upon completion of the expansion project, officials believe that monthly internet fees are expected to decrease in those areas as more service providers become readily available, the Appeal previously reported.
After the town hall, a recruiting event is set for Thursday in conjunction with Sutter County One Stop. Helmick said Race Communications’ new Yuba City warehouse will be providing several jobs to the area, including warehouse support, field technicians, and construction.
“Race Communications has currently invested $3 million locally in real estate, infrastructure, and transportation,” Helmick said.