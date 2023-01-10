With fiber internet expansion coming to areas such as Yuba City and Marysville, fiber internet service provider Race Communications will hold a town hall tonight to answer questions and promote the benefit of fiber-optic internet and other related services.

In 2021 and 2022, leaders in Yuba City and Marysville approved agreements to bring a citywide fiber-optic network to each city at no cost, thanks to a deal with SiFi Networks.

