The FieldHaven Feline Center said that it has partnered with the Wheatland Police Department to offer free services for up to 50 cats within city limits.

The partnership with the Wheatland Police Department will allow Wheatland residents to get services such as spaying/neutering, vaccines and microchips for free. However, the partnership and funding will only provide these free services for up to 50 cats.

Tags

Recommended for you