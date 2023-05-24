The FieldHaven Feline Center said that it has partnered with the Wheatland Police Department to offer free services for up to 50 cats within city limits.
The partnership with the Wheatland Police Department will allow Wheatland residents to get services such as spaying/neutering, vaccines and microchips for free. However, the partnership and funding will only provide these free services for up to 50 cats.
Described as a “lifesaving program,” Trap-Alter-Manage-Invest (TAMI) is led by the center for “community cats.” Funding for the program, including in Wheatland, comes from a California for All Animals grant, which officials said “exists to amplify the work of California animal shelters.”
FieldHaven Feline Center describes TAMI as a “holistic, community-based program that focuses on underserved areas.” The program seeks to make affordable services and resources more accessible, decrease barriers for local residents, create sustainability for the care of community cats, and reduce overall euthanasia of unwanted and an uncared population of cats in these specific regions, officials said.
“We cannot adopt our way out of cat overpopulation. Spay/neuter is truly the answer,” Joy Smith, founder and executive director for FieldHaven, said in a statement. “Collaboration of community and animal welfare groups like FieldHaven is how we all work together and bring resources directly to pets and people who need it the most.”