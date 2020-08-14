Local politicians, county and city staff, and members of the construction team gathered at Beckwourth Riverfront Park in Marysville Friday for a dedication ceremony to mark the completion of the Fifth Street Bridge Replacement Project.
In the backdrop of the gathering was the new bridge that has been completed after 2 ½ years of work. The event was streamed live on Facebook and held without members of the public present due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Throughout the 15-minute ceremony, trucks drove behind the speakers as crews worked on finishing touches on the road under the new bridge
Yuba City Mayor Shon Harris opened the event by acknowledging late Yuba City Mayor Bob Barkhouse, who was part of the initial planning for the project. Barkhouse’s wife Gayle was in attendance.
Harris described the timeline of events that led to the bridge’s completion including hiring a design firm in 2010, a construction management firm in 2016 and bridge building company in 2017. Construction began in January 2018. The project included constructing a new four-lane bridge, demolishing the old two-lane Fifth Street Bridge, landscape work in Yuba City and Marysville, and reconstructing the parking lot at Riverfront Park for the soccer fields.
“This project has been delivered on time and on budget,” Harris said. “That’s a big deal.”
He thanked local agencies and city staff who helped make the project a reality and said the partnerships created through this project will lead to future projects.
“We’ve laid the groundwork for future projects because we’ve proven that we can and we will come together when necessary as a community – all the different fingers in the pot and can produce a successful outcome,” Harris said.
Marysville Mayor Ricky Samayoa spoke next and credited former Yuba City Mayor John Buckland for working with the Sacramento Area Council of Governments to obtain funding and said the project would not have been possible without the support of SACOG.
Samayoa looked to the future saying that the renovation of Fifth Street in Marysville – expected to be complete in 2023 – combined with the bridge and an updated Plumas Street means Yuba-Sutter residents have much to look forward to.
“We’re going to have this amazing path to connect our two communities,” Samayoa said. “... The pandemic didn’t stop us so we should be extremely proud that this thing got done no matter what.”
Sutter County Board of Supervisor Chairman Ron Sullenger was the last to speak and said he and other longtime residents have waited for a new bridge to be built. He called it a “momentous occasion” and praised the way the different local agencies worked together.
“We’re kind of joined at the hip whether we appreciate that or like it or not,” Sullenger said of the Yuba-Sutter region. “We have managed to work together.”