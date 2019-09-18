With two lanes open, drivers, cyclists and pedestrians are getting a taste of the new Fifth Street Bridge and the work to complete the four-lane roadeway by next year is ongoing.
The $73 million replacement project began in early 2018 and is being done by MCM Construction. It will eventually be a 1,868-foot long, 76-foot wide, four-lane bridge that will carry about 95,000 vehicles per day, according to a Yuba City official.
“We’ve completed all the demolition of the old Fifth Street Bridge up to the river,” said Mehrdad Varzandeh, project manager and resident engineer with the Fifth Street Bridge Replacement Project. “We’re working on the bridge abutment on the Marysville side. We plan on finishing the foundation for the abutment by the end of the week and will start the abutment next week.”
He said the falsework on frame three, the final section of the bridge, is happening now and should be completed by next week.
“We will start on frame three sometime next week – that’s the final section of the bridge,” he said. “We’re hoping to have it completed by January or February of next year.”
“Falsework” is the framework structure used to support the bridge during its construction and the frame is a section of the bridge.
“In Yuba City, all foundation work on the Second Street bridge abutment was competed and we’re scheduled to bring in the prefabricated girders in early October,” he said. “It’s a pre-cast bridge where they make girders off site then, they’re flown into place.”
He said the Fifth Street Bridge is a cast-in-place bridge.
“We have spring for a target for completion but opening date is still up in the air,” he said.
For more information about the project, visit www.5thstreetbridge.com.