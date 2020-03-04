Crews continue to remove the temporary support on the new Fifth Street Bridge while conducting a controlled demolition of the old Fifth Street Bridge.
While the new bridge is currently carrying traffic, one lane in each direction, the entire deck of the bridge which will eventually carry traffic in two lanes in each direction is complete. On the Yuba City side of the bridge near Second Street, crews have almost completed installing the outside barrier. For the next three weeks an outside barrier will be added to the larger section of the new bridge toward Marysville, according to project manager Mehrdad Varzandeh.
“Completing the Fifth Street bridge is really a big milestone,” Varzandeh said.
While the bridge has been completed, there are still steps that have to take place before the entire bridge is ready to carry traffic in four lanes.
A closure pour will take place that will connect the south side of the new bridge with the north side that is carrying traffic as construction continues. The two sections of the new bridge have been connected for crews to be able to drive between the two.
While the finishing touches are being made to the new bridge the old bridge is being taken down as part of a controlled demolition. The old bridge is being cut into pieces which are then lifted out by crane to keep from disturbing the water. The superstructure of the old bridge is expected to be take down by the end of March, according to Varzandeh.
After the superstructure is demolished, crews will start removing the piers that held up the bridge and finally remove the foundation. Because the piers and foundation are near or in the Feather River, that part of the demolition can only begin after April 15, due to environmental restrictions.
Varzandeh said he is considering applying for a permit that would allow workers to enter the water ahead of schedule.
Roadwork at 5th and J Street in Marysville has been completed. The Flyers gas station had its driveway redone and the sidewalks at the intersection have also been completed. The road where construction was taking place will need to be paved and Varzandeh said that would happen this Friday or next week.
Roadwork on Bridge Street and Shasta Street was scheduled to take place on Wednesday but was pushed back due to an weather pattern in the forecast next week.
“You don’t want to open up the roadway and then it gets soaked,” Varzandeh said.