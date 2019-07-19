Yuba-Sutter residents have one week left if they want to walk across the old Fifth Street bridge before construction crews close down public access for good as part of the ongoing bridge replacement project.
The Fifth Street Bridge will be closing temporarily on July 26-27 to allow construction crews to realign the roads in Marysville and Yuba City to shift traffic onto the newly constructed bridge once it is finished.
The closure will begin on July 26 at 7 p.m. and continue to 10 a.m. on July 27.
The westbound entrance to Yuba City from Marysville and the eastbound on-ramp entrance to Marysville from Yuba City will be closed during the work.
Officials suggest motorists use the 10th Street bridge during that time as an alternate route.
Then, crews will close down public access to the existing bridge starting at 10 a.m. on July 27.
Demolition of the existing bridge will occur over the summer months as the construction crews make room to complete the new structure.
For more information, contact resident engineer Mehrdad Varzandeh at 763-4789 or bridge@yubacity.net.