An Olivehurst man was arrested over the weekend after a fight involving multiple people at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain, according to Yuba County Sheriff’s Office public information officer Leslie Carbah.
Just before midnight on Saturday, law enforcement responded for a fight taking place at the casino. Several suspects fled the scene. One suspect involved, Daryl Davis, 33, of Olivehurst, was contacted due to two outstanding warrants and was in possession of a methamphetamine pipe and a small amount of the substance. He was booked into Yuba County Jail for possessing a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia, according to Carbah.
Davis is being held in Yuba County Jail on $32,500 bail as of late Monday.