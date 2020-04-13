Two men from Linda were injured as a result of a fight amongst a large group of people at a home, according to Yuba County Sheriff’s Office public information officer Leslie Carbah.
Deputies responded to the 6000 block of Gossett Way in Linda at around 11 p.m. Friday where a group of people were partying. By the time law enforcement arrived, some of those involved had left the scene. An intoxicated male suffered a small stab wound to his chest. He was taken to the hospital for treatment and was released the same night, according to Carbah.
Another man had a small laceration to his hand that he said happened while trying to break up the fight. The two victims were aged 33 and 29. No suspects have been identified at this time and the case remains under investigation, according to Carbah.