The filing period for candidates interested in running for local seats officially closed on Friday, solidifying who will be on the ballot come March 2020 for the Primary Election.
Yuba-Sutter voters will have some decisions to make in addition to who they want to lead their political party in the presidential race and regional seats like U.S. Representative in Congress 3rd District (currently held by John Garamendi) and California Assembly 3rd District (currently held by James Gallagher).
There are several contested seats locally with multiple candidates vying for each position. Filing for the positions closed at 5 p.m. Friday, though local seats where an incumbent is not running – aside from superior court judges – will have an extension period to file, which closes on Dec. 11.
Sutter County
In Sutter County, two superior court judge positions were up for grabs. However, only incumbents Laura Davis (Department 1) and Perry Parker (Department 4) filed in time, meaning both will retain their seats and the positions will not be placed on the primary ballot.
In terms of the supervisors’ race, the county has three districts up for election – District 1, 4 and 5.
In District 1, incumbent Ron Sullenger will face challenger Nick Micheli.
In District 4, candidates Tej Maan, Karm Bains and Stacy Brookman will face off for the open seat left behind by outgoing Supervisor Jim Whiteaker. Because the incumbent is not running, there’s a chance someone could still file by the Dec. 11 extension deadline.
In District 5, incumbent Mat Conant will face challengers John Buckland and Sarb Thiara.
Yuba County
On the Yuba County side, there are two superior court judge positions up for election in March. Incumbent Julia Scrogin (Office 1) is the only candidate to have filed for her seat, so she will retain her position. Her colleague, Kathleen O’Connor (Office 2), decided not to run for reelection. Challengers Terry Spies and Melanie Bendorf will face off for the available position left behind by O’Connor.
There will be three supervisorl races on the March ballot, including Districts 2, 3, and 4.
In District 2, incumbent Mike Leahy will face off challengers Don Blaser and Stephen Heter.
In District 3, incumbent Doug Lofton will run against challenger Seth Fuhrer.
In District 4, incumbent Gary Bradford will be challenged by Joe Henderson.
There’s also a seat on the Yuba Water Agency board, currently held by Charlie Mathews. He will face challenger John Nicoletti in the upcoming election.
Upcoming deadlines
– The day after the candidate nomination extension period concludes, the secretary of state and county election officials will hold a drawing to determine the name order for candidates as they will appear on the ballot.
– On Jan. 3, county election officials will be sending out ballots to voters in the military and those overseas.
– Between Jan. 6 and Feb. 18, write-in candidates can file with local election offices to become certified for the upcoming election.
– Candidates will first be required to submit a pre-election statement – a document showing financial contributions and expenses for the candidate – on Jan. 23, which will cover the period of Jan. 1, 2020, through Jan. 18, 2020. A few days later, on Jan. 31, they will be required to submit their second financial filing that covers the period of time from when they first declared their candidacy to Dec. 31, 2019.
– Vote-by-mail ballots will begin to go out starting in early February, and voter guides will be sent out a week or two before that.
– The last day to register to vote for the election is Feb. 17. However, residents in California who are not registered to vote can still cast conditional ballots at polling locations the day of the election, they will just need to be verified by election officials first before the votes are counted.
– The 2020 Presidential Primary Election will take place on March 3, 2020.
“For voters who are registered as nonpartisan, we will be sending out something soon to let them know about the possibility of a crossover ballot,” said Sutter County Registrar of Voters Donna Johnston.
Only three political parties will allow for crossover voting – the American Independent Party, Democratic Party and Libertarian Party.
Donna Hillegass, deputy county clerk-recorder in Yuba County, said the Republican Party, Green Party and Peace and Freedom Party did not permit for crossover voting in the upcoming election.
“Voters should check their registration status. If they are not affiliated with a qualified political party, they will not have any candidates for president on the primary ballot,” Hillegass said.
To check on registration status, voters can go online to the Secretary of State’s website or by contacting their respective elections office. For more information, call the Yuba County Elections Office at 749-7855 or Sutter County Elections Office at 822-7122.