Preparations for the Aug. 31 landowner elections are underway in Colusa County and the filing period, which opened on Monday, will run through Friday, June 4.
According to the Colusa County Elections Office, if an incumbent officeholder does not file by that date, the deadline will be extended to non-incumbents only through Wednesday, June 9. There is no extension if the incumbent files by June 4.
The following offices will be included in the upcoming election:
– 4M Water District has two full four-year term seats up for grabs. These seats are currently held by incumbents Wade Mathis and Katie Mathis.
– The Glenn Valley Water District has three four-year seats up for election. One seat is vacant and the other two incumbents are Patti Turner and John Alvernaz.
– Holthouse Water District has two four-year seats on the ballot. These seats are currently held by incumbents Cerena Lee and James Rickert.
– Four seats are up in the LaGrande Water District, including three full term four-year and one two-year seat. Incumbents are Ronald LaGrande, Larry LaGrande, Zachary Dennis and Brett LaGrande.
– Westside Water District has two four-year seats up for election, which are currently held by Zachary Dennis and Perry Charter.
– Colusa Basin Drainage District has two seats up in Colusa County. Division II is for a two-year term and is currently held by incumbent Mary Fahey. Division III has a four-year seat up that is currently held by incumbent George Tibbitts.
– Maxwell Irrigation District has two four-year seats up for grabs. The seats are currently held by incumbents Mike Bell and Chris Dobson.
Prospective candidates may obtain and file candidacy forms with the County Clerk-Recorder Registrar of Voters at 546 Jay St., Suite 200, Colusa. The office is open 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and office hours will be extended to 5:00 p.m. on June 4 and June 9, as needed.
A calendar with the filing deadlines and candidate qualifications can be found at www.countyofcolusa.org/elections.
For additional information or to schedule an appointment, contact the Elections Office at 458-0500.