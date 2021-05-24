The Wild and Scenic Film Festival is in search of an artist to design the annual event’s official artwork.
Next year’s event will be the 20th annual film festival and will kick off in Nevada City and Grass Valley from Jan. 13-17, 2022 before taking the show on the road for a tour that is expected to reach an audience of more than 85,000 people at more than 165 events.
The artist selected will receive $350 and two festival passes and have their original artwork featured on promotional and commemorative posters, event program, postcards, flyers, coasters, merchandise, website and more.
The festival is looking for 2-dimensional submissions that feature “the beautiful natural world, adventure in that world, and activism involved in protecting it,” according to a press release. Artwork should relate to water and the 2022 theme “Currents of Hope.” Past event posters can be viewed at https://bit.ly/3ytOeU8.
Submission requirements and entry forms can be found at www.WildAndScenicFilmFestival.org/SubmitMyArt. Submissions must be received no later than June 30 at 5 p.m.