Thursday marked the start of National Hispanic Heritage Month, a cultural celebration that runs through Oct. 15.
Approximately 30% of the population in both Yuba and Sutter counties is of Hispanic heritage, according to recent U.S. Census data.
In 1950, Paramount Pictures introduced “The Lawless,” a movie that was shot primarily in Marysville and Grass Valley. Many local residents participated as extras and the film features several prominent landmarks, some of which are still standing.
“The Lawless,” directed by Joseph Losey, is thought by critics to be ahead of its time in terms of social equality and justice. The movie centers on the racial divides of a small town full of “middle-class whites,” and a neighboring community of Mexican fruit pickers. When a group of white teens heads to an Hispanic dancing joint, a fight breaks out that leaves a young Chicano man, played by Mexican actor Lalo Rios, in a perilous predicament.
“This is one of the first post-war films to deal with the inequities of Mexican-American farmworkers,” explained Luis Reyes, a notable film historian, journalist, and publicist. “Racial discrimination and media manipulation of news, press events, just as television, was beginning in the 1950s.”
Reyes recently wrote a book entitled “VIVA HOLLYWOOD: The Legacy of Latin and Hispanic Artists in American Film.” This work presents an in-depth history of the stars, films, achievements, and influence of the Hispanic and Latino community in Hollywood’s history, including that accomplished by “The Lawless.”
Today, Reyes will be interviewed by Bob Fitsch on Yuba-Sutter’s local radio station known as 93Q. The interview will take place via Zoom at 7 a.m. and can be watched on Facebook, YouTube, or by tuning in to 93.3 FM.
The conversation is expected to focus on Reyes’ expertise as well as his upcoming gig guest hosting with Eddie Muller for Hispanic Heritage on Turner Classic Movies. Turner Classic Movies is a two-time Peabody Award-winning network that presents classic films, uncut and commercial-free, from the largest film libraries in the world. At 5 p.m. on Saturday, this platform will highlight the works of Rios with two movies starting with “The Lawless.”
“I thought the people living in that area might be interested in watching a film and seeing their hometown featured in such an important way,” said Reyes. “It’ll also be a great opportunity to learn more about Chicano artists and the influence they’ve had there and abroad.”
