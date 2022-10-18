Film and television is currently listed as the second-largest economic driver in the state of California, coming in just under agriculture. 

The development of a local film commission has been the first step in unlocking the area’s potential to thrive in this industry and reap the consequential benefits. The Yuba-Sutter Film Commission, or Film Yuba-Sutter, serves as a liaison to filmmakers and producers looking for location information, contacts, and resident talent to support ongoing production needs.

Tags

Recommended for you