Film and television is currently listed as the second-largest economic driver in the state of California, coming in just under agriculture.
The development of a local film commission has been the first step in unlocking the area’s potential to thrive in this industry and reap the consequential benefits. The Yuba-Sutter Film Commission, or Film Yuba-Sutter, serves as a liaison to filmmakers and producers looking for location information, contacts, and resident talent to support ongoing production needs.
On Tuesday, the film commission committee met for the second time since its formation to discuss the progress that has been made in the ongoing endeavor to increase commercial filming opportunities and revenue in the community.
The committee is composed of representatives from each of its investing entities as well as film industry experts and local business and nonprofit organizations such as Yuba-Sutter Arts & Culture and the Yuba-Sutter based production company Conejo Bros. The committee meets on a quarterly basis with Sabrina Jurisich, Shasta and Tehama County Film Commissioner, sitting at the helm.
Film Yuba-Sutter is now recognized by the California Film Commission (CFC) and the Association of Film Commissioners International as a regional film office. Membership is pending with Film USA and FLICS, the Film Liaisons In California Statewide. In addition to this, Film Yuba-Sutter has been represented at several prominent industry events such as the Catalina Film Festival and both the CFC and FLICS board meetings this quarter. They have also been added to the Upstate California Film Commission site and advertised in the Creative Handbook and Destination Film Guide.
In the coming weeks, Film Yuba-Sutter will be launching its official website which will feature information on locations and permits, a list of relevant vendors and local talents, and a breakdown of all the industry films that have been shot in the area.
Once the website is up and running, a resources tab will be available for interested patrons to list their applicable skill sets free of charge.
In the meantime, Film Yuba-Sutter will continue building a list of assets and working to finalize its branding and marketable materials. Those who would like to include themselves, or add their property or business to the list of location “assets,” may contact Jurisich at sabrina@upstatecafilm.com.