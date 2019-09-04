To honor her life and legacy, a documentary film about Natalie Corona’s journey to become a police officer is in the works.
Documentary filmmaker Larry Cappetto said he was drawn to Corona’s story after seeing it in the media in the days after her death in January.
“Something just jumped out at me,” said Cappetto. “It was a beautifully tragic story, almost Shakespearean, and my heart just went out to her and her family.”
Corona, an Arbuckle native, was ambushed by a bystander, gunned down while responding to a traffic collision on the evening of Jan. 10. She had only been patrolling on her own as a Davis Police Officer for a few weeks, and had graduated from the police academy just months before her death.
“I go after true stories,” said Cappetto. “Everyone has a story to tell and I saw something really special here.”
During his 30-year career, Cappetto has made many documentaries focusing on military and law enforcement veterans. He has compiled thousands of raw interviews to create several unique documentaries that take a behind-the-scenes look at the heart of the matter, including his popular documentary series, “Lest they be forgotten.”
“Every generation of Americans needs to know that freedom exists not to do what you like, but having the right to do what you ought,” said Cappetto.
Cappetto said he has always had a deep appreciation for law enforcement but was compelled to reach out to the Corona family in a letter after researching Natalie Corona’s story.
“I didn’t hear anything back right away and thought the family was probably so bombarded with mail that I wouldn’t hear anything,” said Cappetto. “But six weeks later I got a phone call from Natalie’s dad, Merced Corona.”
From there the idea of a documentary developed and Cappetto flew from his home in Colorado to meet with the Corona family in July.
During his four-day visit to Northern California, Cappetto said he conducted about 40 interviews with Natalie Corona’s family, friends and co-workers while visiting several locations in the area special to her.
Cappetto said while he never had the opportunity to meet Natalie Corona in person, he feels like he met her through the interviews, especially those with her sisters Jackie, Kathy and Cindy.
“I could really see why she was so special through the interviews,” said Cappetto. “She really was such a smiley, happy and giving person and that really showed through when talking to those close to her.”
According to Cappetto, the film will focus on Natalie Corona’s passion for law enforcement and her lifelong pursuit to become a police officer as well as a timeline of the incident that ended her life, her funeral and the aftermath since her death.
While in California, Cappetto said he felt compelled to share “I pledge allegiance,” a song he had written about fallen officers three years ago. On July 26, Cappetto gathered with dozens of others at Natalie’s gravesite to celebrate her 23rd birthday.
“I didn’t know it was her birthday until after but I was honored to be able to perform that song for her family at her celebration,” said Cappetto.
According to Cappetto, the song and his documentaries are his way to give back and honor the sacrifices made by those who have died in the line of duty.
Cappetto released a trailer for the documentary on YouTube Aug. 14 and it has since been viewed over 6,700 times. The trailer can be watched by searching for “Natalie Becky Corona Official Film Trailer 2019” on YouTube.
According to Cappetto, the film should be complete within the next few months. Cappetto said he hopes to premiere the film at a screening in the Colusa County area in January 2020, the one year anniversary of Natalie Corona’s death.
Cappetto said the film has been a labor of love for him and he will not be selling the completed film for any monetary gains but hopes the film can be used by law enforcement agencies as a training tool for new officers.
“She was such a beautiful person, an angel on this earth,” said Cappetto. “I hope this film does her justice and inspires people.”