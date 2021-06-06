With less than three weeks to go until the 2021 Yuba-Sutter Fair begins, organizers are staying busy with final preparations ahead of gates opening.
Fairgrounds CEO Dave Dillabo said the major planning is completed, though small details still need to be worked out with some of the fair’s entertainment, exhibits and vendors. Dillabo said his team is excited for what could be the area’s biggest community event since the onset of the pandemic.
“I’d say we doubled down this year in terms of entertainment in preparation of this being a big event for our community,” Dillabo said. “We are really excited for the community to come together and be able to enjoy the fair this year.”
Dillabo’s team has been on a time crunch this year to get everything done. What would normally take 12 months to plan has been done over the past four months, when the prospect of holding such a large event became more realistic.
“We’ve tweaked a few things here and there in preparation, but right now we have the green light to move forward with very normal operations,” he said. “We aren’t anticipating any capacity limits or restrictions on social distancing. We’ll of course have signage up with certain recommendations but there won’t be any requirements.”
Much of what locals have come to love of the fair over the years will return, including the royalty court pageant, destruction derby, tough truck racing, livestock auction, cornhole tournament and racing pigs. Highlighted entertainers and performers include Kaylee Starr, Moonshine Crazy, Journey Unauthorized, Jeremy the Juggler, Magic of Louie Foxx, Skip “The Balloon Man” Banks, Flo The Clown, Fables of the West, Chad Bushnell, Buck Ford, Sons of Rock n’ Roll, Talk to the Hand, Megan T, Madison Hudson, and Gotcha Covered.
Some of the new additions this year include the show “Wild About Monkeys,” an interactive and educational exhibit about monkeys, wood carving artist Matt Holmes of Always Carving, and El Dia Hispano, which will include multiple popular hispanic bands playing an all-afternoon event in the Grandstands Arena. Dillabo said this year’s event will also see a new carnival company — Paul Maurer Shows — bring bigger, better and cleaner rides to the fairgrounds.
This year’s fair is scheduled for June 24-27, with gates opening at noon and closing at 11 p.m. each day, aside from Sunday when gates will close at 10 p.m. Dillabo said there will be special daily promotions each day — Thursday is “Thrifty Thursday” with $5 admission for anyone six years and older (children 5 and younger are free every day); Friday is "Kids Day” with free admission for children 6-11; Saturday is “Military Appreciation Day” with free admission for all active duty, reserve and veterans, along with “Seniors Day” with free admission for seniors 60 years and older; Sunday is “Family Day” and “First Responders Appreciation Day” with free admission for all active members of law enforcement, firefighters, first responder units and health care doctors and nurses.
Dillabo said presale discount tickets will be available up until June 23 (www.ysfair.com) where every ticket that can be bought — admission, grandstand, carnival, etc. — is at a reduced price. In addition to online sales, tickets can also be purchased at the fair office or at select locations — River Valley Community Bank, Bank of Feather River, Grange Co-op, and Cotton’s Cowboy Corral.
“We'll have lots of social media contests this year, so we’ll be implementing more things like picture frames for people to take pictures and post on social media, we’ve got new carnival rides and lots of other cool stuff planned for this year,” Dillabo said. “We are going to try and make it ‘Hometown Fun in 21.’”