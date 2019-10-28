Final preparations are underway at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain ahead of this weekend’s grand opening.
Several private events for employees, tribal members and casino VIPs are scheduled throughout the week, with doors officially opening to the public on Saturday morning ahead of the grand opening concert headlined by Def Leppard later in the day.
“Every department is fine tuning all of the last details and preparing for our very first guests and those to come, as we seek to provide authentic experiences that rock,” said Jill Chandler Trudeau, a spokesperson for the casino and hotel located on Forty Mile Road in Yuba County.
Trudeau said Hard Rock is expecting hundreds of thousands of guests to flock to the hotel and casino in its first month of being open.
Team members will have an opportunity at a few test runs before the main doors open for good, with a couple special events planned through the week, including a special VIP event on Tuesday night and soft opening on Wednesday. Those that were invited to the special events will have an opportunity to tour the facility and even eat at one of the restaurants on-site, which include Fresh Harvest, Council Oak Steaks and Seafood, Hard Rock Café and Song.
A ceremonial guitar smash is planned for Wednesday at 4 p.m. to commemorate the opening of the facility. Hard Rock hired about 1,300 employees to help with the casino and hotel’s opening.
“We made a commitment to the community to hire local, and as a result, more than 70 percent of our workforce is from Yuba-Sutter,” said Mark Birtha, president of the local Hard Rock. “We are very proud of this accomplishment, as well as our work in the community with local vendors – from showcasing their food and beverage items on our menus to various vendor services utilized throughout the property. We cannot wait to open our doors for guests in Northern California to experience the world-class offerings that Hard Rock brings to the table.”
Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain is located at 3317 Forty Mile Road, Wheatland.