The 2020/21 Sutter County Grand Jury recently released a report highlighting the findings of several investigations conducted over the last year into various operations and departments of local government.
Grand jury members developed a list of 15-18 topics to focus on and eventually narrowed their focus down to five topics they felt would benefit the citizens of Sutter County the most, according to the jury’s Foreperson Charles Smith.
“The grand jury would like the citizens of Sutter County to know that we are proud to put our names on this report and we sincerely hope that good changes will happen because of it,” Smith said.
The final report included findings from investigations into a past report and whether or not the entities named have responded as required by law; fire and emergency services; a county-owned property on Gray Avenue that has been vacant for several years; the Natomas Basin Conservancy, and the Sutter County Code Enforcement department.
Prior to the release of the final report in late June, the grand jury released individual reports for two of its investigations — “Fowl Play in Natomas Basin?” and “Fight the Blight, Keep Sutter Beautiful!.”
To view the 2020/21 Sutter County Grand Jury report and submitted responses, visit https://bit.ly/368mHe2.
‘Continuity: The Three R’s – Recommendations, Responses and Results’
The jury reviewed submitted responses to five investigations included in the 2019/20 grand jury report to assess whether or not those highlighted in the report were in compliance with the California Penal Code. Law requires governing bodies to respond to findings and recommendations pertaining to matters under their control within 90 days of the release of a report (elected county officers and agency heads are also required to respond within 60 days).
“Grand jury investigations have little value unless recommendations are taken seriously by responding entities and are addressed in a manner transparent to the public,” the report stated. “…The 2020-2021 grand jury sought to determine the level of response of each agency recently investigated by the grand jury and what mechanisms may be available to increase agency response.”
By looking into responses for the 2019/20 report, jury members were seeking to create a framework that could be used by succeeding juries to keep open reports in public view and responding agencies accountable.
The prior report covered a variety of topics including the Sutter County Jail, Tri-County Juvenile Hall and Maxine Singer Youth Guidance Center; government, transparency and finances in Live Oak; Public Works project delivery in Live Oak; and school safety at Yuba City Unified School District.
The 2020/21 Sutter County Grand Jury concluded that a number of required agency responses remained incomplete from the year prior, and that more consistent follow up by investigated agencies is needed. They stated that implementation of new tracking and reporting mechanisms will encourage greater agency compliance.
“It is important for responses to be complete and responsive so the public can know when to expect actions to be taken to address investigated issues,” the grand jury stated. “Reporting publicly on the completion of previously committed actions goes a long way toward enhancing the positive impact of the grand jury in its role as a public watchdog.”
Fire and emergency services: ‘Is Sutter County Playing with Fire?’
The grand jury reviewed six previous reports dating back to 2017 and concluded following an investigation that Sutter County continues to underfund its fire and emergency services, which they stated potentially endangers residents and risks the doubling or tripling of home and fire insurance rates.
“Funding is so inconsistent and dire that at the end of Fiscal Year 2023 the county may have to close one of its fire stations to come within present budget constraints. Identifying a permanent source of funding is essential,” the grand jury stated. “Additionally, 65 percent of the Sutter County Fire’s equipment is out-of-date and needs to be replaced by instituting a viable capital improvement plan.”
They identified three areas of concern that appear to be ongoing systemic problems — there is not sufficient funding for fire services; the organization, manning, retention and pay for personnel does not meet requirements of procedure, law and best practices; and there is no viable capital asset replacement plan in place.
Jury members recommended county supervisors direct staff to identify a sufficient permanent source of funding for each fire jurisdiction that maintains pace with rising population, increased number of structures, equipment costs, optimal manning, competitive salaries and Workers’ Compensation insurance costs before the end of Fiscal Year 2022/23. Other recommendations to the board included directing staff to find or create alternate revenue streams; start a planned campaign to educate the public on the need to increase the special fire tax for the county’s largest protection area (County Service Area F); develop and institute a viable capital improvement plan for firefighting equipment before the end of FY 2022/23; and work with LAFCO for consolidating all CSA’s and Fire Protection Districts into one that is run by one paid supervisory fire chief by the end of FY 2022/23.
Vacant property: ‘Making it Right, Gray Avenue Finally Sees the Light!’
Sutter County has plans to turn the property at 850 Gray Ave., Yuba City (former Kmart building) into a consolidated headquarters for its Health and Human Services Department. After purchasing the lease in 2017 for $1.2 million, the county has been paying $16,125 per month to lease the building, which has been vacant for the last seven years — though, the county recently purchased the property for approximately $8.24 million, according to Appeal archives.
Jury members found the county does not have a policy or procedure in place for the efficient operation of leases and property purchases, which causes costly delays in acquisitions. They stated the county has been slow in their negotiations for pursuing the property lease, purchase and renovation process while using county finances and staff resources for the last seven years. Lastly, they found that if the county expedites the consolidation of HHS’s nine locations, it could result in cost savings in leases, security and administration.
The grand jury recommended county officials create a policy that provides guidance and procedures for efficient leasing, purchasing, management and disposal of property; purchase the Gray Avenue property rather than lease; have the county administrator work through the Development Services Department to complete the facility’s renovation and relocation of the HHS Services by summer 2025; and request the county administrator to provide a semi-annual report on financing, expenditures, renovation and relocation progress beginning six months after the close of escrow.