Restaurants throughout California are now able to apply for direct relief through the Restaurant Revitalization Fund that was established by lawmakers in the American Rescue Plan, according to Congressman John Garamendi.
The $28.6 billion Restaurant Revitalization Fund will provide restaurants and other eligible businesses with funding equal to their pandemic-related revenue loss up to $10 million per business. The relief does not have to be repaid, provided that the funds are put toward eligible uses by March 11, 2023.
“Independent restaurants throughout our Congressional District are cornerstones of our community, where we gather with friends and family and mark special occasions in our lives,” Garamendi said in a press release. “I’m pleased that we passed direct relief for them and the people they employ as part of the American Rescue Plan. The comeback of our restaurant and hospitality businesses is an important key to a full recovery.”
Entities that are eligible to apply for the funding include restaurants, food stands, food trucks, food carts, caterers, bars, saloons, lounges, taverns, snack and nonalcoholic beverage bars, bakeries, brewpubs, tasting rooms, taprooms, breweries, microbreweries, wineries, distilleries, inns, and licensed facilities or premises of a beverage alcohol producer where the public may taste, sample, or purchase products.
The Restaurant Revitalization Fund application portal can be accessed at https://restaurants.sba.gov/requests/borrower/login/. For more information, visit SBA.gov/restaurants.