Melissa Magallon emigrated from the Philippines 20 years ago to become a clinical lab scientist.
While Magallon made decent money in her profession, which began in Nebraska before coming to California, she had zero knowledge of how money works.
Magallon, who eventually settled in Yuba City and now works at Adventist Health/Rideout Hospital, said it’s important to become properly educated on how to maximize strategies to grow your money.
“If you don’t understand personal finance, it’s easy to get yourself into trouble,” Magallon said.
There are a number of topics that go into making a financial workshop. Magallon and certified financial educator Aloy Ignacio began their public outreach with a workshop on college and retirement planning Saturday at Boyd Hall in Yuba City.
Ignacio, who partners with Magallon and is a certified social security analyst, is hoping to make the workshop a monthly event where anyone can come and get free financial education in a public setting.
Ignacio, who is not a financial advisor and does not get paid for any services he provides, said there are four key points when discussing financial education.
He said it starts with growing your money with safe investments or other living benefits in a way where taxes do not aggressively impact a person’s bottom line.
Ignacio also noted that it’s important for everyone to have an income replacement in the event of a long-term illness or injury.
Both Magallon and Ignacio are part of a larger organization known as World System Builder, which is a community of financial professionals on a mission to deliver the best financial education and revolutionize the financial service industry, according to the mission statement at the World System Builder website.
Becoming financially secure begins with education and learning what to do with income earned every two weeks, Ignacio said.
“I would tell them that you need to be educated first,” Ignacio said. “What you don’t know can cost you a lot.”
Ignacio and Magallon currently work with several public sectors, such as local police and fire departments and even libraries in the Yuba-Sutter region. They are both aspiring to have a more consistent event held each month at Boyd Hall in Yuba City.
Ignacio noted that he is currently in communication with Sutter County to make this possible beginning next month. Tentatively, Ignacio said there is another financial workshop scheduled for 2 p.m. April 23 at Boyd Hall to discuss topics like increasing cash flow, debt management, emergency funds and estate preservation.
“Our purpose is to provide financial education to the masses,” Ignacio said.
For more information or to make an appointment outside of a public workshop, contact Magallon via email at jmmgmagallon@gmail.com or by phone at 308-458-7438.