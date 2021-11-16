This past weekend was a time to search for the rare jewel and rock found at the Sutter Buttes Gem & Mineral Society event held Saturday at the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds in Yuba City.
Karen Horita, an organizer with the nonprofit Sutter Buttes Gem & Mineral Society, said 14 vendors rented the space over two days to try and sell a variety of jewelry, rocks, and decorations for homes.
It was the first time since 2019 that Sutter Buttes Gem & Mineral Society was able to host its event for the public.
The return was a success, Horita said.
“There are a lot of people here this weekend,” Horita said.
Horita said some of the inventory available to purchase were necklaces, jewelry and a variety of rocks to be set up outside homes.
“There are some big beautiful rocks for home (decoration),” Horita said.
The proceeds went to help fund the event, with any leftover money getting donated to local churches and the Boy Scouts, Horita said.
Sutter Buttes Gem & Mineral Society meets at 7:30 p.m. on the fourth Thursday of every month at Feather River Baptist Church located at 5400 Chestnut Road in Olivehurst.