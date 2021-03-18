Yuba Community College District Chancellor Douglas Houston recently announced that he will be leaving the district effective April 30.
So what will the process of finding a new chancellor look like?
District Board President Susan Alves said the governing board decided to retain the services of a search firm to recruit an interim chancellor.
The search firm, once hired, will put forth names of possible candidates for the interim position, she said, and the board will interview the candidates.
Alves said the interim chancellor will work with the board, the community and a search firm during the process of hiring the next chancellor.
“(We) will retain the services of a search firm to conduct a nationwide recruitment of the next chancellor,” Alves said. “Once the interim chancellor is on board, that interim will work with the search firm and, together with the board, we will be soliciting insight from faculty, staff and community members to develop a profile of what the community wants to see in the new chancellor.”
She said that profile will be used during a nationwide search.
There isn’t a specific timeline for the process at this point, Alves said.
“We want to have a very thorough process that involves faculty, staff and the community in offering suggestions and giving opinions on what the ideal chancellor would be,” she said. “We don’t want to rush the process. We’re putting everything in place so that process can occur.”
In the time between the interim chancellor being selected and Houston leaving, Art Pimentel, Woodland Community College president, will be the acting chancellor.
“Our objective is to work to maintain the stability of the district and to keep things moving forward in the way that they have been as we move through this (process),” Alves said.
Houston joined the district in 2011.
“We’re just grateful for (Houston’s) … tenure of leadership and service to the district and we wish him well on his journey,” Alves said.
To read more about Houston and his time with the Yuba Community College District, check out Saturday’s edition of The Appeal.