A vegetation fire burned approximately 35 acres in the Browns Valley area of the Yuba County foothills on Wednesday, resulting in the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office issuing an evacuation warning and advisories for residents in the vicinity.
Crews attacked the wildfire that started around 11:20 a.m. from both the air and ground. By 2:45 p.m., the fire was fully contained, prompting the sheriff’s office to lift the evacuation warning and advisories for the incident.
Fire crews remained in the area Wednesday afternoon to conduct mop up operations.
“Crews will be out looking for hot spots and will need to be in the area for some time before they can say it’s completely under control,” said Mary Eldridge, public information officer for the Cal Fire Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit, on Wednesday afternoon. “Crews will continue to go out and check for hot spots over a period of days.”
The fire is believed to have started in the area of Quail Run Avenue and Deer Hollow Trail in Browns Valley.
The fire quickly grew from about 3 acres around 12:15 p.m. to about 25 acres in size around 1 p.m.
As it pushed toward Peoria Road, the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office began notifying nearby residents of the need to evacuate, and alerts were sent out to other residents in the vicinity.
While it was still active, officials estimated the fire burned up to 50 acres, but after mapping the blaze they reduced the burn footprint to 35 acres.
Eldridge said the hilly terrain was heavily wooded with lots of underbrush and grasses, which posed a challenge for crews having to hike into drainage ditches and up into the foothills in order to fight the fire.
Dozers also helped establish a fire line in the fight for containment.
No structures were threatened during the fire and no injuries were reported.
Other local agencies that assisted in the fire fight included Cal Fire Butte Unit, Marysville Fire, Linda Fire, Penn Valley Fire, Dobbins/Oregon House Fire and the Beale Air Force Fire Department.
The cause of the fire was unknown as of Wednesday afternoon and was under investigation by Cal Fire.
Eldridge said Wednesday’s fire was a good reminder of why residents should be prepared heading into wildfire season.
“Talking to battalion chiefs in the area, they are saying that vegetation is in July conditions, as far as the moisture in the vegetation, and here we are in May,” Eldridge said. “We had that window of wet cooler weather that allowed people to do their defensible space around their homes. Now, people need to be ready for evacuation in case they have to get out quickly. People can learn more about how to prepare for a wildfire by visiting readyforwildfire.org.”