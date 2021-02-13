Olivehurst Moose Lodge Administrator Larry St. Louis said he came in Saturday morning to get the day started when during his opening cash drawer responsibilities he heard a noise not far from his office.
St. Louis said he immediately noticed a fully engaged fire near the women’s restroom area.
“It was going,” he said afterward.
St. Louis reported the fire shortly after 9 a.m. Saturday.
A spokesperson with the Olivehurst Fire Department said St. Louis was the lone occupant in the building and nobody was injured.
The cause remains under investigation.
For St. Louis, he was thankful that he was able to evacuate the building in a swift manner.
“I went out the front door,” he said. “They said if I didn’t shut the door everything would have been gone.”
This is a developing story and more will be released when it is made available.