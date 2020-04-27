A fire thought to have started in a homeless encampment burned a small part of an open field and a tree Monday in Marysville.
No injuries were reported during the fire, which happened at about 1 p.m. just off Ellis Lake Court.
“The fire was about an eighth of an acre and there is part of an encampment with some debris that burned,” said Capt. Aaron Van De Vort. “It looks like it may have been a warming fire from last night that was unattended.”
Van De Vort recommended that businesses and homeowners use weed abatement techniques, especially near structures, to help minimize the chances of a fire starting and spreading to buildings.