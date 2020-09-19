It should be pretty clear by now for Yuba-Sutter residents the importance of being prepared for the unknown, considering the region has been affected by a number of fires, floods and other emergency events over the years.
September marks National Preparedness Month and has been broken up into weekly categories, including make a plan (week 1), build a kit (week 2), prepare for disasters (week 3), and teach youth about preparedness (week 4).
“As the month goes on, we are trying to get people to recognize that they need to have a plan and how to seek more information on how best to prepare and build kits,” said Yuba City Fire Chief Jesse Alexander.
As part of that, he said, one big push is to get Yuba-Sutter residents to sign up for their respective jurisdiction’s emergency notification system – CodeRed.
“CodeRed is free and allows us to directly communicate with residents living in an area that is experiencing an emergency,” Alexander said. “It’s not just for that though, we can also utilize it for missing persons, for gas leaks, or for things like boiling water updates if there is an issue with sanitation.”
Residents should understand the difference in the three different types of notifications that they may receive through the system, he said. An evacuation warning alerts people of a potential threat and gives those that might require more time to evacuate a jumpstart to get out in time. An evacuation order is mandatory and requires the immediate movement of people out of an area. Lastly, a shelter in place notification is as it sounds and could be used for something like a hazardous spill in the area.
“When people don’t listen to the orders, it can throw a wrench in our emergency response because we are trying to mitigate a disaster but if we are having to focus on evacuating people that aren’t prepared, we aren’t able to address the disaster,” Alexander said. “In a place like Yuba City, a big concern of mine is a widespread power outage. While it seems simple, if you start losing power to a skilled nursing or residential care facility, or if someone at home relies on a CPAP machine, it could be bad. So, it’s important that residents pay attention, have a plan and make sure they can sustain through an emergency.”
One way to plan ahead is by putting together an emergency kit and a go-bag. An emergency kit should be able to get the person through a 3-5-day timeframe, and should include water, non-perishable foods, prescriptions, eye glasses, flashlights and masks, among other necessities. A go-bag – for when the individual has very limited time to evacuate -- should include items like a change of clothes, extra medications and the bare essentials.
Alexander said residents should also think about putting important documents onto a thumb drive that can be easily accessed in case tangible documents are lost in a disaster.
“We recommend that people have that discussion with their family on what they’d do in a particular situation – what’s their plan, where they will meet, and how they will communicate,” he said.
Residents who haven’t already signed up for emergency notifications can do so by going to their respective county’s website – BePreparedYuba.org or BePreparedSutter.org. More information on how to prepare can also be found on the Yuba City Fire Department’s website (https://bit.ly/3kt22Gz).
Alexander said his department plans on doing a test of its emergency notification system on Sept. 29 at 1 p.m. to get a better idea of how many residents are registered and to address any issues with the system.
“There aren’t enough first responders out there to take care of everyone’s needs,” he said. “People need to be able to be self-sufficient. You never know what can happen and having a plan and preparation in place goes a long way.”